Amazon Prime Day 202Featured Deals At Amazon, Walmart And Best Buy
CBSN Bay AreaWatch Now
Filed Under:Benicia, Brush Fire, Cal Fire, Solano County, Vegetation Fire

SOLANO COUNTY (CBS SF) — A vegetation fire burning along I-680 near Benicia in Solano County has consumed ten acres and is impact freeway traffic, according to fire authorities.

Area fire departments and the Cal Fire Sonoma-Lake-Napa Unit are responding to the vegetation fire burning off I-680 near Oakridge Lane that started shortly before 2 p.m.

READ MORE: California Reopens: San Francisco Seeks To Have All City Libraries Open By Fall

Cal Fire tweeted about assisting with the incident — being referred to as the Good Fire — shortly before 2:30 p.m.

Fire units working the fire near Marshall Road on I-680 were impacting traffic, closing the right lane according to reports.

A second alarm has been called on the fire and Cal Fire air support has been called, authorities said.

MORE NEWS: UPDATE: San Francisco Gang Warfare Blamed For Oakland Lake Merritt Mass Shooting

Drivers traveling in the area are advised to use caution.