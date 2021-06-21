SOLANO COUNTY (CBS SF) — A vegetation fire burning along I-680 near Benicia in Solano County has consumed ten acres and is impact freeway traffic, according to fire authorities.
Area fire departments and the Cal Fire Sonoma-Lake-Napa Unit are responding to the vegetation fire burning off I-680 near Oakridge Lane that started shortly before 2 p.m.
Cal Fire tweeted about assisting with the incident — being referred to as the Good Fire — shortly before 2:30 p.m.
#GoodFire – CAL FIRE Sonoma-Lake-Napa Unit is responding to assist on a vegetation fire off I-680 near Oakridge Ln, Cordelia. If traveling in the area use caution. #CALFIRE#CALFIRELNU pic.twitter.com/Sis0Tkax4t
— CAL FIRE LNU (@CALFIRELNU) June 21, 2021
Fire units working the fire near Marshall Road on I-680 were impacting traffic, closing the right lane according to reports.
A second alarm has been called on the fire and Cal Fire air support has been called, authorities said.
Drivers traveling in the area are advised to use caution.