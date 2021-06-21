REDWOOD CITY (CBS SF) – Police arrested a 35-year-old man in connection with the attempted kidnapping of a 16-year-old girl near a tea shop in Downtown Redwood City last week.
Around 6:45 p.m. Friday, the suspect approached the victim who was standing outside the shop located on the 2300 block of Broadway.
Police said the suspect grabbed the victim and attempted to pull her away before a bystander told the suspect to leave the teen alone. He then followed the victim into the tea shop and tried to pull the victim again.
The same bystander told the victim to leave the tea shop, which he did. Officers detained the suspect a short distance away.
Police said the suspect, identified as 35-year-old Brandon Yamagata, was booked into the Maguire Correction Facility on charges of attempted kidnapping and annoying or molesting a minor, along with a parole warrant.
According to jail records, Yamagata is expected to appear in court Monday afternoon.
Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact Detective Sgt. Nick Perna at 650-780-7672 or the department’s tip line at 650-780-7110.