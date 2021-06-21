RICHMOND (CBS SF) — Three people were killed, five others injured when a gunman opened fire on a large crowd at a Father’s Day gathering at a Richmond home late Sunday night, authorities said.

It was the second mass shooting in the San Francisco Bay Area in the last 48 hours. On Saturday, a 22-year-old San Francisco man died and six others were wounded in a shooting at Oakland’s Lake Merritt.

Oakland police said the Lake Merritt victims included four males ranging in age from 16 to 27 and a 21-year-old female — all of whom were in stable condition. The sixth victim, another female, was also in stable condition.

On Sunday evening, gunfire erupted at a house party in the 2100 block of Dunn Avenue in Richmond just before 11 p.m. At the time a Guatemalan Marimba gathering with about 100 people in attendance was underway.

When officers arrived at the chaotic scene, they discovered eight victims suffering from gunshot wounds.

Of the five victims who survived the shooting, police said, one was in critical condition and another in fair condition. Three others were treated at local hospitals and released.

Two victims were declared dead at the scene while a third succumbed to their injuries at the hospital. A family member said in Spanish that his uncle was killed in the shooting. The names of the three victims killed were being withheld pending notification of the next to kin.

Richmond police Sgt. Aaron Pomeroy told reporters that more than one person walked up to the house and shot into the groups of families right in front of the house.

There was no immediate information on suspects or the motive behind the shooting.

Developing story. Will be updated.