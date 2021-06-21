SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF/BCN) — A 40-year-old man was arrested Saturday morning in connection with a string of pharmacy retail thefts in recent days in San Francisco’s Lower Haight and Mission districts.

San Francisco police officers recognized the suspect as he enter a drug store in the 400 block of Haight Street at 8:34 a.m.

When the officers entered the shop, the suspect seen was clearing shelves of cosmetics into a duffel bag. Jean Lugo-Romero was taken into custody without incident. Inside the bag, officers found early $1,000 in stolen merchandise.

Lugo-Romero was being held on attempted grand theft, entering a business with the intent to commit theft, possession of drug paraphernalia counts and for an outstanding warrant for his arrest for failing to appear in court on a prior theft case.

Investigators believe Lugo-Romero — whom they described as prolific — committed five other thefts since May 29, four of them in the 300 block of Gough Street, including two robberies and two burglaries.

The fifth occurred in the same 400 block of Haight Street just two days before Saturday’s arrest.

In surveillance camera footage from one of the incidents, police said, Lugo-Romero placed stolen merchandise into a bag and rode a bicycle out of the store to make his getaway.