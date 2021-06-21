SANTA ROSA (CBS SF/BCN) — The Sonoma County Board of Supervisors unanimously adopted on Friday a $2 billion budget for the 2021-2022 fiscal year that steers money towards the needy and wildfire prevention.
County officials said the budget includes investments in areas such as emergency response, vegetation management, COVID-19 recovery and the county's pension liability. There's also million put towards the area's social safety net.
The county's 2021-2022 fiscal year spending plan also includes $5 million in investment in strategic plan priorities, $2 million in investment in non-congregate shelters and safe parking for homeless individuals, $3.75 million to pay down unfunded pension liabilities, $5.85 million for a new county center project, $1.8 million to fund upgrades to veterans buildings, $350,000 for visitor centers and chambers of commerce to help with the economic recovery, $350,000 for septic infrastructure and $140,000 to move the county's archives out of the Los Guilicos site.
The county's budget is primarily made up of state and federal funding and other revenues designated for specific programs in the county's 25 different departments. Discretionary revenue makes up about $350 million of the total budget.
