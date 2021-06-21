SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A reporter for the Associated Press tweeted Monday that the US Basketball Team doesn’t expect Steph Curry to play on the team for the Summer Olympics.
AP Reporter Tim Reynolds tweeted that morning that a source told him "USA Basketball is working under the premise that Golden State guard Stephen Curry will not play in the Tokyo Olympics."
USA Basketball is working under the premise that Golden State guard Stephen Curry will not play in the Tokyo Olympics, a person with knowledge tells AP.
— Tim Reynolds (@ByTimReynolds) June 21, 2021
The 33-year-old multiple MVP winner had not made a statement about the matter by Monday afternoon, but the San Francisco Chronicle also reported that a league source had confirmed the news.
The news came as more players announced that they were joining the team Monday, including James Harden of the Brooklyn Nets.
Over his 11-year-career, Curry has never played in the Olympics but he helped Team USA win gold in the 2010 and 2014 World Cup. It is believed he is choosing to rest after a disappointing 2020-21 season, when the Warriors failed to make the playoffs for the second season in a row.