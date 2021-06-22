SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A father driving on the San Francisco-Oakland Bay Bridge Monday lost control of his vehicle when he became distracted by his daughter in the back seat, triggering a frightening crash.
Fortunately, the California Highway Patrol said, both the father and daughter were wearing restraints and suffered minor injuries.
Investigators said the crash took place Monday morning in the eastbound lanes of the bridge near Treasure Island. The father was at the wheel of the family Hyundai sedan, his daughter properly secured in the rear seat.
During the collision investigation, it was determined the father may have been momentarily distracted by his young daughter. He took his eyes away from the roadway before realizing another vehicle was changing lanes in front of him.
The father then made an unsafe turning movement, which caused him to lose control of the vehicle, collide with the raised concrete curb/wall before overturning several times. The Hyundai landed on its roof.
No other vehicles were involved. The collision blocked several lanes for almost an hour before the vehicle was cleared from the roadway.