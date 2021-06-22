Amazon Prime Day:Featured Deals At Amazon, Walmart And Best Buy
EL CERRITO (CBS SF) – Authorities are searching for a man suspected of stealing at least $500 in goods from an El Cerrito pharmacy last week.

Police said the suspect entered the Walgreens located on San Pablo Avenue around 2:50 p.m. on June 16. According to witnesses, the suspect loaded the goods from a display into a basket.

When the suspect was confronted by employees at the door, police said he drew a baton and threatened employees. The suspect allegedly also had a firearm in his waistband, which prompted employees to let the suspect go.

Surveillance footage of a robbery at a Walgreens store in El Cerrito on June 16, 2021. (El Cerrito Police Department)

He was last seen leaving the store in a gold Mercedes-Benz sedan that was waiting nearby.

Police have released surveillance footage of the suspect. He is described as a man about 40 years old, wearing a white baseball cap and blue shirt.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact Detective Humberto Rivera at (510) 215-4422 or at hrivera@ci.el-cerrito.ca.us.