BROADMOOR (CBS SF) – Former Broadmoor Police Chief Michael Connolly has been charged with alleged violations of the state’s conflict of interest laws.

According to the San Mateo County District Attorney’s Office, Connolly was charged with three misdemeanors last week following a lengthy investigation and a complaint to the state’s Fair Political Practices Commission.

District Attorney Steve Wagstaffe said in a statement that Connolly faces two charges of violating section 1090 of the state’s government code, which says public officials “shall not be financially interested in any contract made by them in their official capacity, or by any body or board of which they are members.”

Connolly is also accused of violating section 87100, which states, “No public official at any level of state or local government shall make, participate in making or in any way attempt to use his official position to influence a governmental decision in which he knows or has reason to know he has a financial interest.”

The charges against Connolly stem from the process of his hiring as chief of police in 2019. Prosecutors said he improperly participated while being a member of the city’s police commission.

A onetime Deputy Chief for the San Francisco Police Department’s Bureau of Investigations, Connolly joined the police commission in 2016. According to the city’s website, Connolly has lived in the community for 26 years.

Completely surrounded by Daly City, Broadmoor is one of the smallest jurisdictions in the Bay Area, comprising about 4,000 residents in an area under half a square mile.

Connolly is scheduled to make his first court appearance Thursday morning at the South San Francisco courthouse.