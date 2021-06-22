VALLEJO (CBS SF/BCN) — A truck carrying 3,800 gallons of diesel flipped over on Highway 37 in Solano County Tuesday near a marsh area, authorities said.
The crash was reported shortly before 6 a.m. near Skaggs Island Road. Both directions of the highway remained closed as of shortly after 11 a.m. while crews work to transfer fuel from the overturned tanker onto another carrier so the big-rig can be put back on its wheels, Caltrans and CHP officials said.
So far, there was no spill according to the state Department of Fish and Game’s Office of Spill Prevention and Response (OSPR).
OSPR crew on-scene of tanker truck accident on Hwy 37 in Solano County near Napa Sonoma Marshes Wildlife Area. Truck carrying 3,800 gallons diesel but no spill at this time. Fire crews working to remove fuel onboard. County Hazmat, @CHPSanFrancisco and @CaltransD4 also on site. pic.twitter.com/zlv01sz6Ff
— CDFW Spill Prevention & Response (@CalSpillWatch) June 22, 2021
Westbound Highway 37 traffic was being diverted onto Mare Island, while eastbound traffic was being diverted to northbound state Highway 121.
There was no estimate yet for when the highway will reopen.
