Amazon Prime Day:Featured Deals At Amazon, Walmart And Best Buy
CBSN Bay AreaWatch Now
Filed Under:Highway 37, Solano County, Tanker Truck, Truck Crash, Vallejo

VALLEJO (CBS SF/BCN) — A truck carrying 3,800 gallons of diesel flipped over on Highway 37 in Solano County Tuesday near a marsh area, authorities said.

The crash was reported shortly before 6 a.m. near Skaggs Island Road. Both directions of the highway remained closed as of shortly after 11 a.m. while crews work to transfer fuel from the overturned tanker onto another carrier so the big-rig can be put back on its wheels, Caltrans and CHP officials said.

READ MORE: Santa Clara County Extends Eviction Moratorium In Unincorporated Areas Through September

So far, there was no spill according to the state Department of Fish and Game’s Office of Spill Prevention and Response (OSPR).

Westbound Highway 37 traffic was being diverted onto Mare Island, while eastbound traffic was being diverted to northbound state Highway 121.

There was no estimate yet for when the highway will reopen.

MORE NEWS: Sonoma Enacts Mandatory 20% Water Use Reduction, Limits Irrigation to 2 Days a Week

© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Bay City News Service contributed to this report.