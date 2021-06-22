SAN JOSE (CBS SF) – A man who has been hospitalized in a San Jose hospital following a shooting earlier this month has died from his injuries, police said Tuesday.
On June 6 at 2:45 a.m., the victim was taken to the emergency room at Valley Medical Center by his friends. The victim had at least one life-threatening gunshot wound. Police said he died on June 18.
As of Tuesday morning, the victim’s identity has not been released by the Santa Clara County Coroner.
No further details about the shooting were immediately available. The motive and circumstances are under investigation, police said.
The man’s death is San Jose’s 22nd homicide of the year so far.
Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the department’s Homicide Unit at 408-277-5283. Anonymous tips can be given by contacting the Crime Stoppers hotline at 408-947-7867.