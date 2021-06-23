FREMONT (CBS SF) — Authorities in Fremont on Wednesday evening were asking residents to avoid the area of Auto Mall Parkway and Grimmer Boulevard after a major collision following a CHP pursuit.
Fremont police issued an alert asking people to stay away from the intersection at around 5:22 p.m. due to the police activity surrounding the collision.
Police did not offer any details on how many vehicles were involved or if there were injuries, but they said the area would likely be closed for several hours.
Video from the scene showed two cars involved in the collision near the intersection of Auto Mall and Grimmer. Numerous police vehicles were visible at the scene.
Police later told KPIX that the collision happened after a pursuit involving officers from the CHP's Hayward office. Fremont police were assisting at the scene as the investigation continues.
This is a breaking news story. CBS SF will provide additional information as it becomes available.