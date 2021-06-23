SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — The San Francisco Department of Public Health on Wednesday announced it would be partnering with the San Francisco Giants to give out vouchers for game tickets to those receiving their first COVID vaccine.

The partnership with the Giants is aimed at getting as many San Francisco residents vaccinated against COVID-19 as possible. The program will begin on Friday, June 25, at a number of the city’s designated vaccination sites.

People who get their first COVID vaccination will receive a voucher for two complimentary tickets for a Giants game between July and September. The vouchers will be handed out on a first come, first served basis while supplies last. The program is part of Major League Baseball’s current “Vaccinate at the Plate” campaign to increase national vaccination rates.

“San Francisco has led the nation in our effort to vaccinate our residents by making vaccines available, accessible, and convenient,” said Mayor London Breed. “While we’re proud to have been the first major city in the country to administer at least one dose to 80% of our eligible residents, we’re not going to slow down our efforts to reach each and every San Franciscan.”

The release issued by the San Francisco Department of Public Health noted that the city’s reopening and recovery has largely been due to the successful rollout of vaccines, which has driven down case rates, hospitalizations and community spread. Currently, 81% of San Franciscans eligible for a COVID-19 vaccination have received at least one dose. San Francisco is the first major city in the nation to reach that milestone.

The release went on to note that as of June 20, 72% of San Francisco’s eligible population are fully vaccinated and 81% of those 65 and over are fully vaccinated. There are still some disparities persisting in the city, with the percentage of Black/African American and Latinx populations receiving at least one dose standing at 57% and 69%, respectively.

“Every eligible person who gets vaccinated is making San Francisco safer for themselves and everyone else,” said SF Director of Public Health Dr. Grant Colfax. “We thank the San Francisco Giants for joining the Public Health Department, our health providers and our community partners as we work to vaccinate all of our residents.”

A list of the vaccine sites offering Giants ticket vouchers while supplies last is below:

Bayview

90 Kiska Road

Event on Friday, June 25 9:30 am to 5 pm

First Union Missionary Baptist Church

1001 Webster Street

Event on Friday, June 25, 10 am to 4 pm

City of Dreams

1030 Oakdale Ave

Event on Friday, July 2, 9:30 am to 4 pm

Bayview

1800 Oakdale Ave

Mon, Fri, Sat, 9:30 am to 3 pm

Lakeview/OMI

50 Broad Street

Fridays, 9 am to 4 pm

Saturdays 9 am to 2 pm

Maxine Hall Health Center

1181 Golden Gate Avenue

Mon, Tue, Thur, Fri, 9 am to 12 pm, and 1 pm to 3 pm

Wednesdays, 9 am to 12 pm

Southeast Health Center

2401 Keith Street

Mon, Tue, Wed, Fri, Sat, Sun, 9 am to 4 pm

Thursdays, 9 am to 7 pm

Larkin Street Youth Services

134 Golden Gate Avenue

Tuesdays, 9 am to 3 pm

Moscone Center South

747 Howard Street

Daily, 10 am to 6 pm

Glide Foundation

330 Ellis Street

Thursdays, 10 am to 4 pm

Mission

24th & Capp Streets

Sun to Tue, 9 am to 3:45 pm (Sat to Mon starting July 10)

Burton High School

400 Mansell Street (Auditorium)

Wed and Thur through July 8, 3:30 pm to 7:30 pm

Visitacion Valley

1099 Sunnydale Avenue

Mondays, 9:30 am to 5 pm

Tuesdays, 9:30 am to 3 pm

Chinatown Public Health Center

1490 Mason Street

Call 415-364-7600 for appointment

Excelsior

20 Norton Street

Thursdays and Saturdays, 9:30 am to 2 pm

Fridays, 9:30 am to 4 pm

Appointments and drop in opportunities are widely available in San Francisco and the Department of Public Health encourages all eligible residents to get vaccinated as soon as possible, so that San Francisco and the entire Bay Area can stay open and healthy. Residents can visit sf.gov/getvaccinated or call 628-652-2700 for more information.