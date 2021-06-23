SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A woman hospitalized early Tuesday after a hit-and-run driver struck her in San Francisco’s Fisherman’s Wharf neighborhood has been identified as Fremont woman who was leaving for home after a working a shift at a hotel in the area, according to a family member.

The victim’s son reported his mother, 50-year-old Tracy Qingwen Ma, was struck by a vehicle at approximately 5 p.m. on Sunday at the intersection of Beach St. and Columbus Ave.

“I was seeing a doctor stitch her forehead, sitting there trying to hold in the tears,” said Ma’s son Brandon. “I’ve never seen my mom in that situation before.”

On Monday, San Francisco police released a surveillance camera photo the suspected vehicle — a white Infinity SUV with California license plate 7MJJ084 — and were actively searching for the driver.

Police had initially said the victim was critically injured Sunday. On Tuesday, San Francisco police said Tuesday her condition has improved and she is now listed in non-life-threatening status.

Incredibly sad. Hit and run victim in San Francisco is Tracy Qingwen Ma. Some believe this was deliberate. She’s a housekeeper who had just finished shift. Her son sent us this photo. Story at 5pm @KPIXtv pic.twitter.com/ar573JGiAo — Kenny Choi (@KennyKPIX) June 22, 2021

“When she woke up she was at the hospital,” said Brandon. “That’s all she remembers. She doesn’t remember anything. She doesn’t remember the ambulance or nothing.”

Witnesses say Ma entered the crosswalk, got struck, and landed more than 20 feet away.

“We‘ve seen them drive around cars not stop at lights right over here they didn’t stop at this one yesterday,” said Randall Scott of the Fisherman’s Wharf Community Benefit District.

“All are wondering if this is a deliberate attempt,” said Argonaut Hotel General Manger Stefan Muhle. “It’s unbelievable that things like this happen. You’re in shock.”

The suspect(s) and vehicle remain at large.

Investigators also believe the vehicle’s occupant or occupants may have been involved in auto burglaries in the area prior to the hit-and-run collision. Vehicle burglaries have been on a rise in the area.

Co-workers of Ma’s at the Argonaut Hotel said she has been working for 15 years as a housekeeper. Her family has set up a GoFundMe page to raise money to help with her medical expenses.

The advocacy group Walk San Francisco says 8 pedestrians have been killed on city streets so far this year.

Police were urging anyone who sees the vehicle to call 9-1-1 and provide dispatchers with the vehicle’s location and direction of travel.

Anyone with information regarding the collision should call the department’s tip line at (415) 575-4444 or text to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD.

Kenny Choi contributed to this report.