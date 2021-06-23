LIVERMORE (CBS SF/BCN) — Police arrested a 52-year-old Livermore man Sunday in connection with a sexual assault case, Livermore police said Tuesday.
Simon Meyer was booked into the Santa Rita County Jail on two counts of using a concealed device to record another person's body/undergarments and two counts of annoying or molesting a child under 18 after he was identified as a suspect in a report of lewd and inappropriate conduct on Saturday.
Detectives served a search warrant on Sunday at Meyer's home, where the alleged conduct took place, police said.
Livermore police urge anyone with more information to contact Detective Ivan Alvarez at (925) 371-4759.
