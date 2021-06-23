PITTSBURG (CBS SF/BCN) — Authorities were looking for suspects who fatally shot a man, causing him to crash his car in Pittsburg early Wednesday morning, according to police.
Officers responded shortly after 3:15 a.m. to a vehicle crash reported in the area of El Dorado Drive and Shasta Circle and found a car that had struck a telephone pole and several parked vehicles.READ MORE: Man Involved In 2020 San Francisco Police Standoff Shot Dead in City's Bayview District
A bystander had pulled the driver from the vehicle and began performing CPR on him, and when officers took over, they discovered he had a single gunshot wound to his upper torso, police said.READ MORE: COVID: San Francisco Teams With Giants to Give Out Free Tickets With Vaccinations
The man, the lone occupant of the vehicle, was pronounced dead at the scene and his name has not yet been released.
No arrest has been made in the shooting, and investigators are looking for surveillance footage in the area. Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Pittsburg police tip line at (925) 252-4040.MORE NEWS: SJ Dad Claims Santa Cruz Boardwalk Guard Kicked Him Out, Calling Pinoy Pride Tattoo 'Gang-Related'
© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.