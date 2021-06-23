SONOMA (CBS SF) — A brush fire burning near downtown Sonoma early Wednesday evening is forcing the evacuation of the area around the 100 block of 1st Street, according to authorities.
Sonoma County issued an alert shortly after 4:30 p.m. regarding a vegetation fire near 1st Street West and Norrbom Road in Sonoma by the Ernest Holeman Memorial Dog Park.READ MORE: Newsom Recall Election Process Begins With Verified Signature Report
Sonoma Police began a precautionary local evacuation of the surrounding park area after the fire was reported.
The Sonoma County Sheriff tweeted that about a dozen homes had been evacuated.
5:21PM. Fire crews on scene, including air support. Several road closures in place. Approx. a dozen homes evacuated. pic.twitter.com/GCENTfbnq7
Fire crews were reporting that the fire — being referred to as the Dream Fire — was at about 3-5 acres with a moderate rate of spread.
Cal Fire air support has been called in, with tankers making fire-retardant drops on the area.
