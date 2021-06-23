SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF/BCN) — While the National Weather Service stopped short of issuing a heat advisory this week, there’s concern the Bay Area may see another heatwave this weekend.
The forecast is for a potential heat event in the Bay Area and to the south in Monterey County from Saturday through Monday. Peak temperatures are expected Sunday.READ MORE: Man Involved In 2020 San Francisco Police Standoff Shot Dead in City's Bayview District
However, the forecast is for low confidence of the heat reaching 100 degrees and only moderate confidence that temperatures will be in the 90s to the low 100s in the interior locations of the Bay Area.
The only aspect that has high confidence is that it will be warmer and drier this weekend.READ MORE: COVID: San Francisco Teams With Giants to Give Out Free Tickets With Vaccinations
Coastal temperatures could reach the 70s, with temperatures in the 70s to 80s around the San Francisco Bay shoreline. Some relief will be provided overnight with mid 50s to lower 60s along the coast and across the valleys.
For the latest forecast updates, visit www.weather.gov/BayArea.MORE NEWS: SJ Dad Claims Santa Cruz Boardwalk Guard Kicked Him Out, Calling Pinoy Pride Tattoo 'Gang-Related'
© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.