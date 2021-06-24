BERKELEY (CBS SF) — Berkeley Police evacuated Cedar Rose Park Thursday a while officers dealt with domestic abuse suspect barricaded in a residence nearby, according to a report.
Berkeleyside reported around noon that officers had evacuated the small park after being called to a residence on the 1300 block of Rose Street over a domestic dispute around 11 a.m.
Police activity in the area of Cedar Rose Parkhttps://t.co/BYpqXm84Wa
— Berkeley Police (@berkeleypolice) June 24, 2021
The suspect barricaded themselves in the home and officers on scene, worried that the suspect was armed, evacuated the area. An alert was sent around 11:47 a.m.
At 12:41, the Berkeley Police tweeted that the suspect surrendered peacefully.

Initial reports were that the suspect may have been armed with a gun.
Officers surrounded the area and our negotiators responded to the scene and called for the suspect to come outside of the apartment.
— Berkeley Police (@berkeleypolice) June 24, 2021
“We are thankful we were able to bring this to a peaceful resolution,” the police tweeted.