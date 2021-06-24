BREAKING:Miami-Area Condo Partially Collapses; At Least 1 Dead, Dozens Unaccounted For
BERKELEY (CBS SF) — Berkeley Police evacuated Cedar Rose Park Thursday a while officers dealt with domestic abuse suspect barricaded in a residence nearby, according to a report.

Berkeleyside reported around noon that officers had evacuated the small park after being called to a residence on the 1300 block of Rose Street over a domestic dispute around 11 a.m.

The suspect barricaded themselves in the home and officers on scene, worried that the suspect was armed, evacuated the area. An alert was sent around 11:47 a.m.

At 12:41, the Berkeley Police tweeted that the suspect surrendered peacefully.

“We are thankful we were able to bring this to a peaceful resolution,” the police tweeted.