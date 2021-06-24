SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – With Oracle Park returning to full capacity, both the San Francisco Bay Ferry and Golden Gate Ferry are resuming service in time for this weekend’s highly-anticipated Bay Bridge Series between the Giants and A’s.
Golden Gate Ferry announced that special event service between the Larkspur Ferry Terminal and the ballpark will continue for all remaining Giants home games starting with Friday night’s matchup against Oakland.
Tickets for the Larkspur / Oracle Park trip are $15 each way per person. Children under 4 ride free, but need to be registered in advance. Fans can purchase tickets through tickets.com.
Meanwhile, the San Francisco Bay Ferry will also offer pregame and postgame service between the ballpark and terminals in Alameda, Oakland and Vallejo starting with Friday’s game.
Starting July 1, the Bay Ferry will offer service before and after all evening and holiday games for Oakland and Alameda. For Vallejo passengers, pregame service will be offered for weekend evening and holiday games and postgame service will be offered after all evening and holiday games.
The Bay Ferry also announced a new Ballpark Short Hop pilot service for weekend day games serving Alameda, Oakland, Richmond and Vallejo. Ballpark Short Hop is scheduled to begin on July 10.
More information about San Francisco Bay Ferry service to Giants games, including fares and purchasing tickets, can be found on their website.