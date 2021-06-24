SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Police in San Francisco on Thursday confirmed the arrests of four suspects — including one juvenile — for homicide, attempted homicide, burglary and possession of stolen goods earlier this week.
According to the SFPD Investigations Bureau Twitter account post, the arrests happened on Tuesday, June 22. The post said after officers from the Ingleside station spotted a wanted individual, a search warrant was issued for a residence on Alemany Boulevard.READ MORE: Hundreds Of Local Child Care Providers March For Higher Wages
The warrant was served by Ingleside officers as well as SWAT officers and officers with the department’s Community Violence Reduction Team (CVRT) and the arrests were made without incident.
On June 22nd @SFPDIngleside, SWAT, & Community Violence Reduction Team (CVRT) Officers served a warrant on an Alemany blvd. address. 4 wanted suspects arrested: 1 booked for attempted homicide, 1 (juvenile) for homicide, 2 for burglary/poss. of stolen property. Firearm seized. pic.twitter.com/oP38xaX7WQ
— SFPD Investigations Bureau (@sfpdinvestigate) June 24, 2021READ MORE: Gilroy Police Investigate Fatal Shooting on Monterey Street
According to police, one juvenile suspect was arrested for homicide and a second suspect was arrested for attempted homicide. One of those arrests was in connection with a shooting, but authorities did not provide specifics.
Additionally, two suspects from outside of the county were arrested for burglary and possession of stolen property. An assault weapon was also recovered at the scene.MORE NEWS: Lake Oroville Level Likely to Fall So Low Hydro-Power Plant Will Shut for First Time
Police did not identify any of the suspects or give an exact address where on Alemany Boulevard the warrant was served.