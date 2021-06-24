By Dave Pehling

SONOMA (KPIX) — Beloved psychedelic indie rockers Yo La Tengo, songwriters Mac Demarco and Cass McCombs and SF psych hero Devendra Banhart are among the headliners for the eleventh Huichica Music Festival happening in Sonoma in mid-October that goes on sale Friday.

Organizers took a calculated risk last year when they announced prospective dates for mid-October dates last year, but the continuing coronavirus pandemic forced the festival’s postponement until fall of 2021. This week, the festival announced its updated line-up just ahead of the ticket on-sale date.

The festival, traditionally held on the grounds of the Gundlach Bundschu Winery each June, is organized by Bay Area concert promoter (((folkYEAH!))) and Bundschu. The Huichica (pronounced “wah-CHEEK-ah”) Festival was started as a smaller, more intimate alternative to larger festivals like BottleRock Napa and Outside Lands with a narrower musical focus while still offering the type of gourmet food and expansive wine options those festivals have a reputation of providing.

The relatively small size of the festival’s crowd and the amount of real estate available at the winery should allow for plenty of social and/or physical distancing for any concerned attendees. In addition to appearances by the above mentioned artists, the two-day event’s line-up includes such notables as Chicago-based band Whitney (led by former Smith Westerns members Max Kakacek and Julien Ehrlich), San Francisco songwriters Kelley Stoltz and Meg Baird — a solo act who is also a member of Sub Pop super group Heron Oblivion — San Diego sweet soul outfit Thee Sacred Souls, reunited Mexican psych/prog heroes Los Dug Dug’s, Bay Area psych-folk band Vetiver, roaring psychedelic rockers the Entrance Band and folk-pop act Shannon Lay.

The festival will be held on October 15-16 and tickets go on sale to the public on Friday, June 25, at 12 p.m. PST. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit the Huichica Music Festival website.