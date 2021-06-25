OAKLAND (CBS SF) – Health officials in Alameda County reached another milestone in the COVID-19 vaccination effort Friday, saying that two million doses have been administered to county residents.

“Two million doses administered represents months of a concerted effort to provide equitable access to the vaccine across Alameda County,” Supervisor Keith Carson said in a statement.

Health officials said as of Friday, 79.6% of eligible residents have received at least one dose, while 66.2% (about 925,000 people) are fully vaccinated. Among residents 65 and older, more than 90% have received at least one dose.

Alameda joins Santa Clara County, along with Los Angeles, San Diego and Orange counties in delivering at least 2 million doses.

Carson touted the numerous ways the shots were distributed, from mass vaccination sites at the Oakland Coliseum and the Alameda County Fairgrounds in Pleasanton to “hyper-local vaccination distribution points in our hardest hit communities.”

While nearly 8 in 10 have at least one dose of vaccine, officials noted that the work to vaccinate the county of nearly 1.7 million residents is not over.

“Now, with two million doses administered, we must work even harder to reach individuals who need more information or desire to be vaccinated but have not yet accessed the vaccine for health, economic, mobility, health equity or other reasons,” Carson said.

For those who have yet to receive their vaccine, officials are offering numerous ways to be vaccinated. Residents who are chronically ill or homebound can contact the county about ways to receive the vaccine at home. Drop in appointments are also available.

Additional information about the vaccines, including ways to schedule an appointment, can be found by visiting bit.ly/AlCoSignUp or by calling 510-208-4829.