MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Rescue and search teams on Friday continued scouring through twisted steel and concrete looking for signs of life in the aftermath of a condo collapse in Surfside.
Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said Friday morning there were 159 people who were not accounted for and there were now four deaths. The first victim of the collapse has been identified as 54-year-old Stacie Dawn Fang, the mother of a 16-year-old son.
Fang was the mother of 16-year-old Jonah Handler, a sophomore at Monsignor Edward Pace High School, who was pulled alive from the rubble, according to CNN.