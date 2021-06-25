SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — An abandoned building went up in flames in a spectacular fire in San Jose’s Alviso area early Friday morning.
The San Jose Fire Department said the fire was first reported at around 3:38 a.m. near the intersection of Gold Street and Moffat Street in the Alviso Area.
Crews arrived to find an abandoned structure fully engulfed in flames near the Lower Guadalupe River Trail.
A witness living in his RV near the site said he was parked near the building when he saw black smoke and he immediately relocated his RV, telling others who parked nearby to evacuate the street where the fire was near.
It was not clear how the fire started. There were no injuries reported.