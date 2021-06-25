REDWOOD CITY (CBS SF) — San Mateo County Sheriff’s investigators have broken up a major illegal fireworks distribution ring, serving a number of search warrants this week and seizing some 15,000 pounds of fireworks.
The sheriff's office identified two suspects in the case, 61-year-old San Francisco resident Sam San and 54-year-old Jennifer Nguyen of San Jose. San was booked into San Mateo County Jail on charges of selling and possessing dangerous fireworks. Charges were still being filed against Nguyen, the sheriff's office said.
The investigation was conducted over the past two months by the sheriff’s crime suppression unit, which linked San and Nguyen to sales of fireworks in San Mateo County. Detectives identified two homes and a warehouse in Oakland associated with the operation the sheriff’s office said.
On Wednesday and Thursday, detectives executed a number of search warrants in the counties of San Mateo, San Francisco, Alameda and Santa Clara. Aside from the 15,000 pounds of illegal fireworks, detectives seized approximately $1,000,000 in cash.
The sheriff’s office reminded residents that all fireworks are illegal in unincorporated areas within San Mateo County as well
as Sheriff’s Office contract cities and towns and fines can be issued up to $1,000.
