KCBS reporter Liam Mayclem will be providing KPIX 5 users with a weekly weekend tip list of Bay Area entertainment, music, film and online entertainment.

PRIDE: SONOMA GETS PROUD

Saturday 3pm

Todrick Hall is the headliner for a Pride celebration and concert, hosted by Starr Love this Saturday. It will also feature special appearances by Cheer SF and DJ Lady Char. Sonoma County Fairgrounds in Santa Rosa is the venue for the Pride party, tickets available online.

sonomacountypride.org/rainbow-city/

PRIDE: PERFUME GENIUS

Sunday 2pm

Indie pop artist Perfume Genius continues his west coast tour with a visit to the Stern Grove Festival this Sunday. The out proud artist will be part of a speical Pride show on Sunday also featuring Madam Gandhi and Honey Mahogany. Bring your pride and fly the rainbow flag at the grove – I’ll be there this Sunday at 2pm.

sterngrove.org

EAT: PRIDE BRUNCH

Saturday 12 noon

Regarded as the First Lady of the Castro, Donna Sachet is an entertainer, community leader and philanthropist and this Saturday hosts the 21st Pride Brunch with co-host & producer Gary Virginia. Once again this year the brunch is virtual. Log on and love up on the Grand Marshals. There is a live auction component, too, so bid on great experiences including a lunch with me in the Castro. All for a great cause: Positive Resource Center (PRC) providing services & support to those with HIV & AIDS.

prcsf.org/event/pride-brunch-2021/

PRIDE PARTY: JUANITA MORE

Sunday Noon – 10:30pm at 620 Jones

It’s the most anticipated Pride party of the year – Empress of SF Juanita More hosts. This outdoor party at 620 Jones in San Francisco is the hottest Pride ticket in town. People are ready to get their groove on to a star studded DJ line up. See you there.

eventbrite.com/e/juanita-more-pride-2021-tickets-153376734943

VIRTUAL: DANCE WITH PRIDE & GLIDE

Sunday 2pm

Glide Church in San Francisco invites you to shake it out at a virtual Pride party this Sunday with my fave the legendary DJ David Harness. Go on, log on and shake shake shake.

eventbrite.com/e/pride-party-with-music-by-dj-david-harness-tickets-158502203357

READ THIS: MOTHER’S PRIDE

Please check out this special story about a Mother’s Pride 🏳️🌈- the mom is a beloved Bay Area TV personality & someone I am honored to call a friend Leslie Sbrocco. Her love for her out, proud daughter Grace is shared in my PRIDE edition story at SF BAY TIMES.

sfbaytimes.com

SPORT: BAY BRIDGE SERIES

Friday 6:45pm

Saturday 7:15pm

Sunday 1:05pm

It’s the battle of our beloved Bay Area baseball teams OAKLAND ATHLETICS V SF GIANTS. Oracle Park will be at full capacity. The series starts this evening with first pitch at 6:45pm. Go A’s . Go Giants!

sfgiants.com

SUPPORT: THE TREVOR PROJECT

There are many non profits to support but this one is particularly close to home. The Trevor Project saves lives every hour of every day with a special focus on LGBTQ youth in crisis. And if you need support log on and discover more here.

thetrevorproject.org

WATCH: DAYTIME EMMY AWARDS

FRIDAY 8pm KPIX 5

Catch a star-studded cast for the TV backslapping fest that is the Daytime Emmys. Appearances by Kelly & Ryan, Mario Lopez & many more. The late great Larry King will also be remembered and posthumously honored.

theemmys.tv/daytime-48th-nominations-cbs

Happy PRIDE one and all .

Email me : liamsf@aol.com

Follow me on socials @liammayclem