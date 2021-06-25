EMERYVILLE (CBS SF) — An overturned truck and collision that blocked lanes of eastbound I-80 in Emeryville Friday morning has snarled traffic at the MacArthur Maze, according to authorities.
At around 10:24 a.m., CHP issued a severe traffic alert after a collision involving an overturned truck happened on eastbound I-80 west of Powell Street in Emeryville.
Officials said the left and center lanes were blocked.
Officials said the left and center lanes were blocked.

A post by the KCBS Traffic Twitter account indicated that the lane blockage was also impacting I-880 northbound and I-580 westbound.

Motorists are advised to expect delays and to use alternate routes to avoid the area. CHP said there is no estimated time to reopen the roadway.