BREAKING:At Least 1 Dead, 99 Unaccounted For; 55 Units Involved In Miami-Area Condo Collapse
CBSN Bay AreaWatch Now
Filed Under:Accident, CHP, Crash, Emeryville, Emeryville News, Overturned Truck, traffic

EMERYVILLE (CBS SF) — An overturned truck and collision that blocked lanes of eastbound I-80 in Emeryville Friday morning has snarled traffic at the MacArthur Maze, according to authorities.

At around 10:24 a.m., CHP issued a severe traffic alert after a collision involving an overturned truck happened on eastbound I-80 west of Powell Street in Emeryville.

READ MORE: COVID Recovery: Newsom, Lawmakers Reach Deal On Extending Eviction Moratorium Through September

Officials said the left and center lanes were blocked.

A post by the KCBS Traffic Twitter account indicated that the lane blockage was also impacting I-880 northbound and I-580 westbound.

READ MORE: Fourth Stimulus Check: Is Another Relief Payment Coming?

MORE NEWS: BART Seeks To Install Free WiFi At All Stations By 2024

Motorists are advised to expect delays and to use alternate routes to avoid the area. CHP said there is no estimated time to reopen the roadway.