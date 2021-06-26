SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — As thousands celebrated Pride Weekend in San Francisco, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and others took time Saturday to mark the 6th anniversary of the U.S. Supreme Court’s landmark marriage equality ruling.

On June 26, 2015, the Supreme Court struck down all state laws that discriminated against gay and lesbian unions and made same-sex marriage the law of the land in a ruling in Obergefell v. Hodges.

Politico reported Saturday that according to the census, more than half of the country’s nearly one million same-sex partner households are now married.

“Today, all Americans join the LGBTQ community to celebrate six years since marriage equality was unequivocally declared the law of the land,” Pelosi, a Democrat from San Francisco, said in a statement. “The historic decision in Obergefell v. Hodges transformed the lives of LGBTQ couples around the nation – affirming the right of marriage for all Americans, regardless of who you are or whom you love.”

“Indeed, we are endlessly proud that today LGBTQ families can live openly and with dignity in every state in the union, blessing our nation with the beautiful love and devotion they share.”

But Pelosi warned that barriers and prejudices remain.

“Despite this remarkable progress, LGBTQ Americans still face barriers and bigotry in communities around the country,” Pelosi said. “Many LGBTQ workers are suffering unfair discrimination in the workplace, with little legal recourse to fight back against their employers. Vulnerable transgender children are being targeted by a disturbing wave of hateful legislation sweeping statehouses across the nation.”

“As we commemorate the extraordinary step our nation took six years ago toward our democracy’s founding promise of equality, let us vow to defend these hard-fought rights and advance a more just future for all.”