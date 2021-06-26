SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) — With more than 80 percent of San Franciscans now vaccinated against the coronavirus, the large-scale portion of this effort will begin to wind down. In fact, Saturday was the last day residents could roll up for a shot at City College of San Francisco﻿.

“I’ve been hearing about all of these COVID variants coming out,” said Ryo Kojima. “It kind of freaked me out a little so I’m just trying to be safe.”

After spending a couple months on the fence, Kojima decided it was time, so he was among the very last people to get a shot at CCSF vaccination site.

“We’re going to have about 230 people come in today for a shot,” said UCSF Wayne Little, clinical director at the City College site.

The tents will come down after Saturday and the city’s other mass vaccination site at Moscone Center will close July 14.

“It’s been such exciting work,” Little said. “I’m pleased to have been part of it and it’s great to get to where we’re going.”

San Francisco along with much of the Bay Area now boasts a vaccination rate that will allow the COVID-19 control effort to be much more focused.

“We need to downsize,” said UCSF epidemiologist George Rutherford. “We need to be able to tailor it and target it.”

Rutherford says the real work left to be done is targeting pockets of people who have been missed.

“Then in the fall, when we move down into 5-to-11-year-olds, it’s going to have to be given in doctors’ offices,” Rutherford said. “By that time, I think, we really will have achieved herd immunity, at least here. Whether we have achieved it in other parts of the state or other parts of the country is another question. At least here in the Bay Area, I believe we will have achieved it by then.”