SACRAMENTO (CBS SF) — The California State Assembly passed a bill Monday extending the state’s eviction ban through September.

The assembly voted 58-9 in favor of Assembly Bill 832, which expands California’s rental assistance program and prevents evictions for tenants financially impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“While our economy has reopened, hundreds of thousands of renters are still hanging on by a thread,” said Assemblymember David Chiu (D-San Francisco, one of the bill’s sponsors. “This bill gives us an opportunity to prevent a wave of evictions and an increase in homelessness. Keeping families in their homes and getting rental assistance to struggling tenants and landlords is of the utmost importance.”

Under the bill, renters affected by COVID-related financial hardships cannot be evicted if before the renter is able to 25% of the rent owed for the month of Sept. by Oct. 1. The bill also provides total relief for rent debt accrued since April 1 of last year.

“Previously, eligible landlords received 80% of the rental debt and were required to forgive 20% of the debt. Tenants who applied without the cooperation of their landlord received 25% of the rent owed,” said a statement from Chiu’s office.

The bill also creates a backstop between Oct. 1 of this year and March 31 of the next. During that time, renters who received relief will continue to be protected from evictions through a new court process. If a renter receives a “pay or quit” notice and applies for the rent relief program within 15 business days of the notice, then an eviction summons could not be issued.

The bill now goes before the state senate, where it was expected to be voted on later Monday.

Along with Chiu, the bill’s sponsors include Assemblymember Richard Bloom (D-Santa Monica), Assemblymember Eloise Gómez Reyes (D-San Bernardino) and Senator Anna Caballero (D-Salinas).