BIG SUR, Monterey County (CBS SF) — Fire crews increased containment overnight on the Willow Fire burning in the Los Padres National Forest, officials said Monday.
The wildfire, now 73 percent contained, has charred 2,877 acres in rugged terrain east of Big Sur since it was first reported on June 17, according to the U.S. Forest Service.
Despite warmer weather on Saturday, firefighters have made steady progress on the fire. On Sunday, crews worked to extinguish hot spots while staying prepared to assist in initial attack on any new fires developed.
#WillowFire 6/27/21Firefighters continue to extinguish hot spots & remain prepared to assist in initial attack on any new fire starts. Suppression repair continues along the contingency fire control lines (away from the fire’s edge) that were constructed earlier during the fire. pic.twitter.com/EQDQ0DehKm
— Los Padres NF (@LosPadresNF) June 27, 2021
There have been no injuries reported in the blaze, and no structures have been damaged.
The blaze isn't expected to grow and full containment is expected by July 11, officials said.
