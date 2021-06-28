PINOLE (CBS SF/BCN) — Officers arrested a man at a bank in Pinole Saturday afternoon and booked into the Martinez Detention Facility for carrying a loaded and concealed handgun, police said.
Around 12:47 p.m. Saturday, police received a report about a man with a gun in the area of Bank of America in the Appian 80 Shopping Center in Pinole.
Officers found the suspect inside the bank waiting to make a deposit, police said.
The suspect was detained without incident and found to have a loaded Glock semi-automatic pistol concealed on his person, police said.
