SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) – Police in San Francisco on Monday said they’re seeking a vehicle that hit two women as they crossed the street late Friday night in the city’s Cow Hollow neighborhood.
Around 10:44 p.m., officers responded to a report of traffic collision at the corner of Franklin and Lombard streets.
There, they learned two women, an 18-year-old and a 19-year-old, had been struck by a sedan as they crossed the street. The suspect driver then fled the scene, police said.
Both women were taken to a hospital for their injuries, which were not considered life-threatening, according to police.
Police did not immediately provide a description of the suspect vehicle. Anyone with information about the driver or vehicle is asked to call the Police Department's anonymous tip line at (415) 575-4444 or to send a tip by text message to TIP411 with "SFPD" at the start of the message.
