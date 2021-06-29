DISCOVERY BAY (CBS SF/BCN) — A leaky fuel line at a marina in Discovery Bay spilled 400 gallons of diesel into the water, covering two Canada geese and motivating a harbor clean up by the U.S. Coast Guard Monday morning.

Coast Guard watchstanders were told at 10 a.m. of the spill at Discovery Bay Yacht Harbor, also known as the Discovery Bay Marina, at 5901 Marina Road.

The diesel reportedly came from a leaking fuel line at the marina, Coast Guard officials said. The fuel line has been shut off.

Harbor personnel deployed a boom and absorbent pads were applied to areas affected by the spill. The geese were taken to a rehabilitation facility, according to the Coast Guard.

The Coast Guard continued investigating the cause of the spill Tuesday.

Anyone with information about wildlife that was exposed to oil can call the Oiled Wildlife Care Network at (800) 823-6926.

