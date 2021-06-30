ANTIOCH (CBS SF) – Police in Antioch said an arrest warrant has been issued for a suspect who shot a man in an apparent work dispute Tuesday afternoon.

Officers responded to the 2300 block of Arthur Way around 4 p.m. and found the victim after he was shot in the street. The victim, only identified as a 23-year-old man, was shot several times, including once in the head. Following the shooting, the suspect fled the scene in a vehicle.

As of Wednesday, the victim has been hospitalized at a local trauma center where he is currently listed in grave condition.

Investigators have identified the suspect as 49-year-old Crescencio Zavala-Garcia. It is believed that he shot the victim in an argument over a work-related issue.

Zavala-Garcia’s vehicle has been located on a property in unincorporated Brentwood, but has not been found.

A judge has issued an arrest warrant for Zavala-Garcia for the shooting, according to police. He also has an arrest warrant for kidnapping, domestic violence and felony evading.

Zavala-Garcia is described as standing 5’7″ tall, weighing about 145 pounds, with brown eyes and gray hair. He has also known under several aliases, including Crescensio Garcia, Crescencio Zavala and other variations.

Police said Zavala-Garcia should be considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached. Anyone who spots Zavala-Garcia or knows his location should call 911 or police dispatch at 925-778-2441. Tips can also be texted anonymously to 247537 using the keyword “Antioch”.