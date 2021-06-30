SAN LEANDRO (CBS SF) — An overnight fire severely damaged a home in San Leandro and displaced the residents, fire officials said Wednesday.
The Alameda County Fire Department said the fire was reported at around 1 a.m. Wednesday.
According to social media posts from the department, the fire started on the outside of the structure and extended into the dwelling and also charred a neighbor’s house.
Three residents in the burned home were displaced but Red Cross services were declined, the fire department said.
No residents or firefighters were hurt, the department said.
Early this morning, at about 1:00 AM, your ACFD firefighters responded to a residential structure fire in San Leandro. The fire started on the outside of the structure, and extended into the dwelling and into a neighbor’s house. Three residents in the primary dwelling… pic.twitter.com/apbBcRKvYw
— Alameda County Fire (@AlamedaCoFire) June 30, 2021