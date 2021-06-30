BREAKING:Bill Cosby's Sexual Assault Conviction Overturned by Pennsylvania Supreme Court; Cosby To Be Released
SAN LEANDRO (CBS SF) — An overnight fire severely damaged a home in San Leandro and displaced the residents, fire officials said Wednesday.

The Alameda County Fire Department said the fire was reported at around 1 a.m. Wednesday.

According to social media posts from the department, the fire started on the outside of the structure and extended into the dwelling and also charred a neighbor’s house.

Three residents in the burned home were displaced but Red Cross services were declined, the fire department said.

No residents or firefighters were hurt, the department said.