PETALUMA (CBS SF) — A mountain lion was spotted in a Petaluma neighborhood on Tuesday and residents were warned to use caution.
Petaluma police said the animal was first spotted east of Highway 101, just south of Corona Road. It was later seen going west on Hill Blvd. and was last seen in the hillside beyond Hayes Lane.
Emergency personnel were combing the area trying to locate the animal.
Authorities warn anyone who sees the mountain lion, not to approach the animal. They should call 911 immediately.