LIVERMORE (CBS SF/BCN) — A shooting, believed to have stemmed from a fight, killed a 53-year-old man in Livermore early Thursday morning, police said.
Officers responded around 2 a.m. to reports of shots fired in the 1100 block of North P Street and arrived to find the victim, who was pronounced dead at the scene. His name has not been released.READ MORE: Grizzly Peak Boulevard In East Bay Hills To Be Closed July 4 Amid High Fire Danger
As of Thursday afternoon, police had not arrested anyone in connection with the killing. Police said investigators believe the victim and suspect knew each other and that the shooting happened after some sort of altercation between the two.READ MORE: UPDATE: Lava, Tennant Fires Grow Near Mount Shasta; Evacuation Orders Still In Effect
Anyone with information about the case is encouraged to call the Livermore police tip line at (925) 371-4790.MORE NEWS: BART Adding Limited Late Night Trains July 15; Return To 'Near Pre-Pandemic Service' In Early August
© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.