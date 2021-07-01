OAKLAND (CBS SF) – The Oakland A’s have suspended sales for Friday night’s game at the Coliseum, as the team blasts BART for not offering train service following a scheduled postgame fireworks display.

“With over 30,000 tickets sold for Friday’s game and BART not running service post-fireworks, the A’s have made the decision to suspend additional ticket sales for the game online and at the A’s box office,” the team said in a statement.

The team urged ticketholders to purchase a parking pass before arriving at the stadium for Friday night’s game against the Boston Red Sox. First pitch is scheduled for 6:40 p.m.

The transit agency had warned riders that it could not provide post-fireworks service in a statement on June 21.

“Due to the fireworks show beginning much later after the game typically ends, and the fact our A’s night service makes stops at all stations systemwide, BART unfortunately is unable to accommodate fans who stay for the fireworks show,” the agency said at the time.

On Wednesday, A’s team president Dave Kaval expressed disappointment at the agency, saying that they hoped BART would reconsider.

Super disappointed that @SFBART won't be running trains after our big fireworks night especially since they ran trains for the @SFGiants similar games. I hope they reconsider their decision. We should not receive lower service levels here in the East Bay. https://t.co/G7XiSegr4H — Dave Kaval (@DaveKaval) June 30, 2021

The transit agency again said Thursday that they operationally can’t offer service following the fireworks display and apologized to A’s fans.

“After yesterday’s feedback, we asked if we can stay open later tomorrow. We operationally cannot,” the agency tweeted. “We know this is a huge letdown. We still provide postgame service tomorrow but it’s before the fireworks show.”

After yesterday's feedback, we asked if we can stay open later tomorrow. We operationally cannot. We know this is a huge letdown. We still provide postgame service tomorrow but it's before the fireworks show. We sincerely apologize to all loyal and rooted A's fans. https://t.co/mRO2NnwSsX — SFBART (@SFBART) July 1, 2021

The latest trains leaving the Coliseum are scheduled to depart for Berryessa at 10:14 p.m., San Francisco and Millbrae at 10:18 p.m., Richmond at 10:21 p.m. and Antioch at 10:24 p.m. BART riders are asked to be on the Coliseum Station platform by 10:10 p.m.

The dispute between team officials and BART comes as the transit agency announced that limited late night service from Thursday-Saturday would begin on July 15 and that “near pre-pandemic service” would resume on August 2, nearly 4 weeks ahead of schedule.