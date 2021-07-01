CONCORD (CBS SF) — Police in Concord on Thursday confirmed the recent arrest of a suspect in connection with a domestic-violence shooting that injured a woman and a juvenile early Wednesday morning.
According to a press release, during the early morning hours of June 30, officers responded to a shooting at a residence located on the 1100 block of Meadow Lane. Arriving officers found two victims inside the home — an adult female resident of the home and a minor — with gunshot wounds.READ MORE: A's Suspend Ticket Sales For Friday Night Game, Blast BART Over Lack Of Post-Fireworks Service
Both victims were transported to an area hospital for medical care. Police did not offer any details on their condition. Investigating officers determined the suspected shooter was known to the victims and that the shooting appeared to be a domestic violence incident.READ MORE: Body of Northern California Science Professor Found in Yosemite
On Wednesday evening, Concord police detectives found and arrested the suspect, identified as 20-year-old male Antioch resident Demaria Gipson. The suspect was booked into the Contra Costa County Jail and the case will be presented to the District Attorney’s Office in the coming days.MORE NEWS: UPDATE: Mother, 8-Year-Old Child Found Shot In Car Outside Vallejo Temple
Police said the investigation into the shooting is ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to call Concord Police Detective Blakely at (925) 603-5859 or our anonymous tip-line at (925) 603-5836, referencing case #21-06239.