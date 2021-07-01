FREMONT (CBS SF) — Police in Fremont are searching for a driver suspected in a hit-and-run that injured an elderly man late Wednesday night.
Firefighters along with police personnel responded to the area of Peralta Boulevard and Dusterberry Way in the city's Centerville neighborhood around 10:30 p.m. When they arrived, they found the man lying on the street.
The man was taken to a local trauma center, police said.
According to a preliminary investigation, the man was pushing a cart full of recyclables when he was struck. The driver left the scene before authorities arrived.
A description of the vehicle was not immediately available.
Anyone with information about the hit-and-run is asked to contact Investigator Vince Montojo or Officer Shannon with the department’s traffic unit by calling 510-790-6800 extension 6774 or 510-790-6771. Tips can also be emailed to vmontojo@fremont.gov or jshannon@fremont.gov.