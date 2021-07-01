WEED, Siskiyou County (AP/CBS SF) — Hundreds of firefighters faced more hot and dry weather on the front lines of multiple wildfires burning out of control in Northern California on Thursday.

The extraordinary Pacific Northwest heat wave that reached down into the upper reaches of California was slowly receding, but only slight cooling was expected before temperatures trend back up heading into the weekend.

The Lava Fire in the shadow of volcanic Mount Shasta grew to 19,680 acres (30.7 square miles) and was 25% contained but all evacuation orders for communities north of the city of Weed remained in effect, the Shasta-Trinity National Forest officials said.

The steep, rocky terrain was challenging the nearly 1,300 firefighters on the lines of the blaze, which was ignited by lightning last week. A number of Bay Area fire departments have sent strike teams north to help battle the fire.

About 15 miles to the northeast, a fire that broke out Monday in the Klamath National Forest and forced evacuations covered approximately 9,439 acres (14.7 square miles) and was just 6% contained. Authorities confirmed that at least five structures have been destroyed by the Tennant Fire, including the abandoned Juniper Lodge Motel on Highway 97.

The fire was expected to advance north toward Oregon. Its cause remained under investigation.

Evacuations were also in effect to the south where the Salt Fire erupted Wednesday afternoon and spread rapidly in the Shasta Lake area north of the city of Redding. The fire was estimated at more than 2,800 acres (4 square miles) early Thursday and is zero percent contained.

The fire forced the temporary closure of Interstate Highway 5 in both directions, fire officials said.

Evacuation orders were in place for: Zola Drive, Cordes Court, and Solus Campground Road, Tom Head, Old Mill Road, Antlers View Road and Toms Head Road. An evacuation center was set up at Central Valley High School. Residents of Gregory Creek Road were advised to shelter in place or go to Gregory Creek Beach.

The evacuation warning for the Lakehead area was for the area east of I-5 to Riverview Drive. An evacuation warning was also issued for Fenders Ferry Road between I-5 and Gilman Road.

