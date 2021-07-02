BYRON (BCN) — Five people, including four children, were hospitalized Thursday following a collision in Byron in Contra Costa County.
Emergency crews responded Thursday at 5:33 p.m. to a two-vehicle collision at Vasco Road and Walnut Boulevard, according to the East Contra Costa Fire Protection District.
One of the children had to be transported to the hospital by helicopter, and the other four victims were transported by ambulance.
The California Highway Patrol is investigating the collision.
