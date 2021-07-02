SACRAMENTO (CBS SF) – Public health officials say fewer than 600 out of more than 20 million fully vaccinated Californians have since been hospitalized with COVID-19, amid new urgency for the unvaccinated to get their shots as cases of the Delta variant rise.

According to the California Department of Public Health only 0.003% of the state’s fully vaccinated contracted the virus and required hospitalization, or 583 people.

“The data is clear: nearly all new COVID-19 hospitalizations and deaths are preventable. The vaccines work and they protect us,” Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly said Friday.

Health officials renewed calls for those who have yet to be vaccinated to do so, as cases of the more transmissible Delta variant rise in the state and across the country. State Public Health Officer Dr. Tomas Aragon said the variant now accounts for about 36% of cases, a figure that is expected to go up.

“COVID-19 has not gone away. If you are not vaccinated, you are still at risk,” Aragon said. “The most important thing we can do to stop the spread of COVID-19, and the variants, is ensure everyone who is eligible gets vaccinated.”

Officials said they prepared for a slight increase in cases after the state’s full reopening last month and that they don’t anticipate a threat to the capacity of the healthcare system, a far cry from last winter when dwindling hospital capacity in much of the state prompted shelter-in-place orders.

“There are enough people vaccinated against COVID-19 that the system is not at risk of being overwhelmed if cases increase,” CDPH said.

Anyone seeking an appointment is asked to visit the state’s MyTurn.ca.gov website or to call 833-422-4255. Walk-in clinics can be found by visiting MyTurn.ca.gov/clinic.