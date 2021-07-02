KCBS reporter Liam Mayclem will be providing KPIX 5 users with a weekly weekend tip list of Bay Area entertainment, music, film and online entertainment.

JULY 4th FIREWORKS: SAN FRANCISCO

Sunday, 9:30 pm

The city’s official Fourth of July fireworks show makes a welcome return; from the waterfront to the South Bay to the East Bay and beyond. This is all thanks to COVID-19 vaccines and our recent reopening! The fireworks show will commence Sunday at 9:30pm over San Francisco’s waterfront, Karl the fog permitting of course. Dress warm, these firework nights are never hot and balmy!

sf.gov/events/july-4-2021/2021-fourth-july-fireworks-show

MUSIC: STERN GROVE

Sunday, 2 pm

The 84th season of the Stern Grove Festival is well underway and the San Francisco Symphony takes to the stage this 4th of July. Maestro Edwin Outwater conducts among the redwoods in the coolest corner of the city. This symphony performance will be extra special and patriotic with all the musical pomp and ceremony you can imagine. Check the Festival site for more info.

cbsloc.al/2SvG0L8

MOVIE: BOSS BABY 2

Now Playing

It’s my movie pick of the week, a fun animated family romp. It tells the tale of sibling rivalry between a seven-year-old boy and his baby brother which is complicated by the fact that the baby in question, Ted (Alec Baldwin), is in fact an undercover agent from the all-powerful Baby Corp. conglomerate, equipped with specially powered formula and pacifiers, and sent on a reconnaissance mission to take down Big Puppy. It’s silly. It’s fun. Enjoy at your local theatre or streaming via Dreamworks.

dreamworks.com/movies/the-boss-baby-2

FIREWORKS: ON THE BAY

Sunday, 9:30 pm

Make magical memories this Independence Day aboard a Blue & Gold Fleet 4th of July Cruise! Enjoy a trip around the San Francisco Bay with views of the Golden Gate and Bay Bridges, Alcatraz Island and the city skyline before settling into the best front row seats for the spectacular fireworks show! Check the site for reservations.

blueandgoldfleet.com/ferry/4th-of-july-fireworks-cruise-2

OPENING: TONGA AT THE FAIRMONT

Friday & Saturday, 5 – 11 pm

The Tonga Room & Tiki bar reopens next Friday. It’s an iconic San Francisco institution, featuring live entertainment and dancing! This world-famous tiki venue serves knockout Polynesian-fusion, family-style cuisine in a unique tropical setting. Be sure to try the Mai Tai, regularly recognized as one of the City’s best! I hosted Halloween parties here for a few years. As you marvel at the exciting decor, be sure to hold on to your drink during the periodic “surprise” thunder and lightning storms! Entry on first come basis.

tongaroom.com

PALACE HOTEL: ROYAL OPENING

The historic Palace Hotel in San Francisco opens its doors to guests once again after a one-year hiatus. Room rates are reasonable so if you are thinking about a city staycation – now is the time. Call ahead for reservations for breakfast, lunch or afternoon tea. The Pied Piper Bar is worth a visit for the old school vibe & killer cocktails. Welcome back!

marriott.com/hotels/travel/sfolc-palace-hotel-a-luxury-collection-hotel-san-francisco

SAVE THE DATE: FLEET WEEK

October 3 – 11

It’s one of the most anticipated dates on the SF calendar and it’s back after a one year hiatus. Listen up for the roar of the jets, the call of the fog horns. For one glorious week the streets of San Francisco are packed with those who serve at sea and in the air. Thank you for your service and welcome back!

fleetweeksf.org

EURO CUP: ENGLAND V UKRAINE

Saturday 12 noon

England take on Ukraine in the Euro Cup quarter finals. Find a local Brit pub to watch the soccer game. My home nation England will be glued to TV screens across the country and many more will be rooting for England here in the USA. Come on ENGLAND. Bring it home!

uefa.com/uefaeuro-2020/e-euro-2021

Have a safe July 4th weekend.

