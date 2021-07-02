DANVILLE (BCN) — A portion of Diablo Road in Danville is closed late Friday afternoon due to a minor injury collision that resulted in a utility pole being knocked down.
A spokesperson for the Danville Police Department said power lines are also down in the area as a result.
Diablo Road is a main link between the northeast portion of the town and Blackhawk. The road is closed between Avenida Nueva and Diablo Creek Place until further notice. There is no estimated time of reopening the roadway.
For motorists intending to use Diablo Road to head east to Blackhawk, an alternate route is eastbound Camino Tassajara to northbound Blackhawk Road.
