SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Police is San Francisco were looking for a man who stabbed another man aboard a San Francisco Muni bus, releasing surveillance images of the suspect Friday seeking the public’s help.
San Francisco police said the incident happened on June 10 at about 4:30 p.m. Responding officers found a 31-year-old man aboard a bus at Steiner and Green Streets suffering from stab wounds.READ MORE: Santa Cruz Man Turns Himself In To Police, Allegedly Confesses To Woman's Death
The victim was treated by officers at the scene until medics arrived and took him to a hospital with injuries that were not life threatening.
He told officers that he was seated on the bus when another man seated adjacent to him stood up and stabbed him two times. The suspect then exited the bus and fled on foot, police said. The victim said he did not know the suspect, had no prior interaction with him, and that the attack was unprovoked, police said.READ MORE: Child Tax Credit: Three IRS Tools To Help You Get What You're Owed
The suspect is described as a black male adult, in his 20s or 30s, approximately six feet, 160 lbs. with brown hair and brown eyes. He also appears to have a full beard.
He was last seen wearing a black Northface jacket, dark blue jeans, and Adidas shoes with gold or white stripes.MORE NEWS: Tax Refund Delays: Why Does The IRS Still Have 35 Million Unprocessed Tax Returns?
Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the SFPD via the SFPD 24-hour-tip line at 1-415-575-4444, or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the message with SFPD. You may remain anonymous.