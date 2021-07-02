SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Police in San Francisco were able to save the life of a suicidal Vietnam veteran Friday after he threatened to jump from the ledge of a nine-story building, authorities said.

According to a tweet by the San Francisco Police Department’s official account, the incident happened Friday when officers from the SFPD Crisis Intervention and Hostage/Crisis Negotiation team were called to the scene after a report of a person threatening to jump from a building ledge.

Police did not specify where they were in the city, but the officers negotiated with the suicidal Vietnam vet for seven hours after he threatened to jump from the ledge of the nine-story residential building.

The tweet included a photo that showed the officers on the rooftop of the building.

(1/2) Earlier today, Crisis Intervention Trained (CIT) and Hostage/Crisis Negotiation Trained Officers saved the life of a suicidal Vietnam veteran threatening to jump off of a 9-story residential building. pic.twitter.com/SQvQlKosUM — San Francisco Police (@SFPD) July 3, 2021

“Our officers spent 7 hours with him and were able to safely talk him off the ledge and taken to medical treatment,” a second tweet on the thread said. “Thank you to everyone involved in this incident. You all saved a life today.”