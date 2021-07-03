SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Police is San Francisco were looking for a man who stabbed another man aboard a San Francisco Muni bus, releasing surveillance images of the suspect Friday seeking the public’s help.

San Francisco police said the incident happened on June 10 at about 4:30 p.m. Responding officers found a 31-year-old man aboard a bus at Steiner and Green Streets suffering from stab wounds.

The victim was treated by officers at the scene until medics arrived and took him to a hospital with injuries that were not life threatening.

He told officers that he was seated on the bus when another man seated adjacent to him stood up and stabbed him two times. The suspect then exited the bus and fled on foot, police said. The victim said he did not know the suspect, had no prior interaction with him, and that the attack was unprovoked, police said.

The suspect is described as a black male adult, in his 20s or 30s, approximately six feet, 160 lbs. with brown hair and brown eyes. He also appears to have a full beard.

He was last seen wearing a black Northface jacket, dark blue jeans, and Adidas shoes with gold or white stripes.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the SFPD via the SFPD 24-hour-tip line at 1-415-575-4444, or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the message with SFPD. You may remain anonymous.